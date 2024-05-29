Whilst the opinion polls give an indication of the likely outcome the only vote that matters is on Election Day. Despite the polls saying he would lose, John Major confounded the pollsters and won against the odds. It is never over until it is over. This time the gap in the two major parties has been consistently large to suggest the polls are highly likely to be correct and a Labour government will be formed on July 5. If this comes to pass there will be a major shift in some key areas. Immigration law will be changed. Planes will not go to Rwanda. The economic position indicates that things will not suddenly change for the better. Recovery is a long hard road.