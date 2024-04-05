In less than two years, I know that I have put in place greater financial safeguards, put the council budget under more robust examination which has allowed for a freezing of the precept this year. Why was it not frozen last year by the council when similar savings were verified and could have helped take some of the strain out of the cost of living crisis affecting everyone? I make no apology for prudent questioning of costs which resulted in a more transparent breakdown of expenditure, especially when it helped me discover an overcharge to the taxpayer of £6000 in staffing costs in last year's approved budget. We have to offer good value for money, and I would question, is the council doing that when we spend over 25% of our precept of £146,000+ per year on staffing costs in a town of 2000 people with a park, a cemetery, a public loo to manage and a Clock Tower? Five years ago our staff costs were £12,800 now they have ballooned to over £36,000 plus other costs but the duties haven't increased nor has the workload dramatically changed, in fact, a chunk of work has been outsourced.