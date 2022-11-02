LETTER: Okehampton protesters should get their act together
The front page of the Okehampton Times portrayed a motley assortment of Greens, Labour and Liberal Democrats protesting in Okehampton demanding a general election. Not just a general election at some time in 2023, but one right now!
Forgive me for being slightly rude, but collectively these local lefties are, as they’d say in Texas, all hat and no cattle. I checked their websites and between them they don’t appear to have a single Parliamentary spokesman. Not one. If there was a general election now they’d all be scrambling to find a candidate to fight Mel Stride. Probably drawn out of a hat. Yet if the polls are to believed, every Conservative MP is close to being evicted at the next election.
Facts speak louder than crudely painted placards. Not one of these left wing parties has much ambition to win Central Devon. None are even playing the long game needed to win a seat from the Tories as Paddy Ashdown once did. They are happier harrumphing at the telly and tutting while reading the Guardian.
To win a general election needs concerted effort and early selection of an ambitious candidate. It’s been years since I had a Lib Dem or Socialist knock or deliver a leaflet with a sketchy bar graph and moans about potholes.
Why should anyone vote for these lefties unless they truly get their act together? Right now the clock is ticking. Rishi Sunak is smart, ambitious and wants to remain Prime Minister. Signs saying ‘Winning Here’ won’t count for much if the Conservative campaign machine is knocking doors and delivering leaflets. For much as it may displease their opponents, the Conservatives are the only game in town.
Mark Slater
Okehampton
