LETTER: Okehampton protesters should get their act together

Forgive me for being slightly rude, but collectively these local lefties are, as they’d say in Texas, all hat and no cattle. I checked their websites and between them they don’t appear to have a single Parliamentary spokesman. Not one. If there was a general election now they’d all be scrambling to find a candidate to fight Mel Stride. Probably drawn out of a hat. Yet if the polls are to believed, every Conservative MP is close to being evicted at the next election.