LETTER: This government has lost its mandate to govern
Those of us waving banners in the street are now appearing as the steady, reasonable ones. This government has lost its mandate to govern and appears to be in terminal disarrary.
The current prime minister was elected on just a few votes of colleagues. In just a few days he has had his judgement called severely into question, made bad calls on cabinet appointments and shown a level of instability which is truly alarming: a shambolic and ridiculous government is the result.
The only honourable course is to call a general election to give the people a clear choice. The conservatives are certainly not the ‘only show in town’ if we just lift our eyes to the national picture: people are hungry while profits for others are soaring. Inequality
The Okehampton Pro-Election Coalition is just what it says on the tin: people from a wide variety of political persuasions who are calling for a general election.
It is inaccurate and unhelpful even to those wishing to promote compassionate conservative values to dismiss us as a ‘bunch of lefties’.
Paul Wilson
Okehampton
