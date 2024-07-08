I know some feel the Liberal Democrats should not have campaigned and given Labour a ‘clear run’. But that hardly seems democratic. In any case why would we, given there are real differences between the Liberal Democrats and Labour on Europe and on voting reform? It was not our duty to get the Labour vote out. I don’t hear the same criticism being levelled by Labour at the Green Party, nor indeed the independent candidate, both of whom had more than enough votes to get Labour ‘over the line’.