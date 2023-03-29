As somebody who was much involved in supporting the building of our hospital, the closure of the maternity unit and the beds was, of course, a source of great sadness and disappointment. Of course, Councillor James MacInnes is absolutely right in saying that one the main problem is the lack of staff. Mr Palmer does not, apparently, share that difficulty as he ‘develops community services’. From where are the staff for that coming? Those delivering the services will have to spend hours in the car to drive round our wide, rural area. Might they not be able to help more people if they were together in one place in Okehampton Hospital?