They actually say that the economy is to grow more slowly than expected, inflation will be higher than predicted, and for longer, and households are to suffer the ‘largest reductions in real living standards’ since records began. Public services, already hard pressed, are going to suffer a staggering £19bn cut by 2027-28. On top of this, it has been estimated that although we all will be poorer, the reduction in National Insurance will benefit the richest 20 per cent of households by £1,000 on average, five times more than the £200 gained by the poorest 20 per cent.