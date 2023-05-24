It is interesting to note that during the recent Ofsted visit to Okehampton College it was deemed necessary to draft in extra staff to greet and supervise students, despite continuing planned cuts to current normal staffing levels. These extra staff were unknown to students, and disappeared as soon as the Ofsted visit was over. This has happened before in schools run by [the] Dartmoor Multi Academy Trust, and belies their claim that the proposed changes ‘will benefit both staff and pupils’. If the restructuring goes ahead and up to two thirds of support staff lose their jobs, will this mean even greater movement of staff between schools in order to attempt to mislead Ofsted?