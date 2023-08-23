The council has a statutory obligation to provide a library service to the whole community. By withdrawing the Mobile Library Service it is debatable whether they would be fulfilling this obligation. The people most disadvantaged by this act would be this in most need. The people reached by the mobile libraries are the most vulnerable, the very young and the elderly. Among the latter are many who do not have access to the internet for digital library services or public transport to reach traditional services. Young mothers too who want to encourage their children to read are also similarly disadvantaged. This is inequality of opportunities in action. The potential social impact is incalculable.