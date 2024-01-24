Our aim is to get people walking for their health and talking to others making new friends. It can make you feel more confident about taking those first steps to a more active lifestyle.
The walks are lead by fully trained leaders who will take you on one of our set 11 walks through woodland footpaths where you can see nature doing her thing and some stunning views. Tuesday’s walk is 20 or 40 minutes depending on your ability and is a walk around the beautiful Simmons Park, ending up at the Pavilion in the Park.
Wednesday is 60 to 90 minutes and a more strenuous walk with hills. Decent walking footwear is advised. After our walk we enjoy a nice cuppa at the Granite Way Cafe and sometimes even cake!
Caroline Cornford
Chair of Okehampton Wellbeing Walks