Community nurses too, have to choose which patients to visit – leaving some unattended because they physically do not have time to reach them. Who are the most at risk here?…the rurally isolate, the dying and the frail. Which leads to more hospital admissions, more beds being taken up and an accelerated morbidity rate. RCN Acting General Secretary, Professor Nicola Ranger declares that in every health and care setting, nursing staff are fighting a losing battle to keep patients safe. There needs to be legal safety critical limits on the maximum number of patients allocated to a nurse both in hospital and in the Community. Urgent investment is needed to enable vital nursing services to continue.