In the “Reflections” article (Okehampton Times, October 25) Mr Nigel Wilson states that Jesus said “I am the way, the truth, the life no one comes onto the father but by me.” That is an unequivocal, unambiguous statement so perhaps Mr Wilson would answer this question. What will be the fate of Muslims, Hindus, Buddhists, Shintoist and atheists when they die, will they be condemned to some form of unending purgatory?