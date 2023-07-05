Today, Thursday, July 6 2023 will mark 100 years since a now very rare Lagonda motor car was delivered new to Chagford, and the car still survives to this day, one of just three of its type surviving worldwide.
The Lagonda was a 21st birthday present for Martin ‘Bunny’ Spiller of Eaglshurst, Mill Street, Chagford. It was delivered by MotorMacs Ltd of Sidwell Street, Exeter.
Their dealer plaque is still on the dashboard. Bunny Spiller kept his birthday present for nearly 50 years, driving the car, pictured top right, regularly before selling it in summer 1972.
It now resides in Worcestershire and is used regularly to drive to vintage car events with its owner, me, Mark Yeomans. Bunny was a well-known Chagford village character and I would love to hear from anyone who remembers Bunny and his 1923 Lagonda 11.9 car. email [email protected]
Mark Yeomans, Chagford