The much-publicised figure of £8.3 billion to be spent on road resurfacing is projected expenditure over the next 11 years. Setting to one side the issue as to whether the Conservatives are likely to be in power that long, and have to make good on this promise, it of course represents only £755 million each year. We are told the South West’s share of that will be £25.5 million, split across, at least, five local authorities which means a mere £5.1 million for Devon.