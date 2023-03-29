We are on holiday near Okehampton and decided to travel to Exeter by train.
Okehampton Station looks very smart until you enter the ladies’s toilets. Then you are confronted by overflowing sanitary bins and rubbish on the floors next to them. I was shocked.
If I have got it right, Network Rail say that GWR is responsible for the toilets, the volunteers who work at the station say that Network Rail is responsible for negotiating a contract for the bins and GWR say that the cafe at the station is responsible for the toilets.
I haven’t spoken to the staff in the cafe…
Anyway, someone is responsible for the toilets and meantime women who have to use the toilets are faced with a disgusting mess and left with an unpleasant memory of Okehampton Station.
Mrs E M Elworthy
Nailsea