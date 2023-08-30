There are many other points I mentioned in my letter that Mr. Baldwin, again, failed to address and that is why I called for some joined up thinking. This goes beyond party politics because, quite frankly, the dearth of talent in our MPs is the worst I can remember in my 50+ years of following politics and quite frankly I won’t be voting for any of the main three parties. We need a debate on our future energy generation but all we get from both politicians, pressure groups and the media is hysteria; even António Guterres declared at a news briefing that “the era of global warming has ended; the era of global boiling has arrived.” Mr. Guterres is the current General Secretary of the United Nations, whose background is physics and electrical engineering, yet he appears to think he is qualified to make exaggerated statements such as this.