If the proposals are part of a consultation as stated, why have the productive front-line teaching staff and assistants been issued with redundancy notices? It appears that decisions have already been made! Apparently, the news was given to staff in letters and a video rather than face to face. If that is the case then CEO of DMAT and its trustees have no respect for the staff affected to treat them this way and no respect either for parents and most of all for the children affected. The CEO, DMAT staff and Board of Trustees should be ashamed of themselves for the way they have treated people. It seems they would rather hide behind a video than look people in the eye.