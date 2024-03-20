On the 4th of October 2023, I had a bad accident in Exeter. I was taken to the RD&E and a decision was made.
I could not have a skin graft as it was too risky with my heart issues. The second question was could Okehampton Medical Centre cope with this situation. They had never seen such a large and deep wound. There was no hesitation on their part, only how best to deal with it.
We are nearly six months down that road. With a lot of TLC and two visits every week to have it cleaned we are now down to once a week for new dressings. There is light at the end of the tunnel.Both my husband and I had our doubts, that how could such a wound heal. We still have a little way to go before I can be discharged.I have to thank all the nurses that looked after me – you are amazing. I had to do my bit too as an old lady of 89.
I had to rest a lot and keep my leg elevated. I was left with a big scar but I am alive and almost back to normal. Only with the kindness and care of the nurses have I got this far. You are a great team. My thanks to you all.
Olive Hennessey
Newcombe Close, Okehampton