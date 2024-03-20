We are nearly six months down that road. With a lot of TLC and two visits every week to have it cleaned we are now down to once a week for new dressings. There is light at the end of the tunnel.Both my husband and I had our doubts, that how could such a wound heal. We still have a little way to go before I can be discharged.I have to thank all the nurses that looked after me – you are amazing. I had to do my bit too as an old lady of 89.