I reference the article in the Okehampton Times re more double yellow lines in the town. I would simply ask “what is the point if there is no enforcement?” There are currently double yellow lines the length of Northfield Rd and North St but vehicles regularly park on them for hours at a time and frequently overnight without incurring any penalty. Where is the money to come from to employ traffic wardens? I would suggest that money could be better spent implementing a residents’ parking scheme or utilising some of the wasteland in Okehampton to provide more off road parking.