Letters: MIU - It’s not all bad news
Wednesday 5th October 2022 4:00 pm
Councillors are asking for the MIU to be reopened at Okehampton Hospital. ()
I read the article about very long waits at the MIU Okehampton.
I thought I had to report that my wife phoned the surgery at 2.45pm today concerning an infected finger and was given an appointment at the MIU for 3.30pm on the same day.
All is not as bad as we are led to believe. Very often bad news seems to make the headlines, so here is some good news for a change.
Alan Smith
Sourton
