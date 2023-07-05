The latest market indicators show these rate rises are yet to result in huge numbers of households falling into arrears. The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) reported 0.86% of total residential mortgage balances in arrears in the first quarter of 2023 which is lower than pre-pandemic levels and significantly lower than the 3.32% rate in 2009. But we are doing all we can to help and the Chancellor has been proactive in securing an agreement with the financial regulator to support people where possible. The measures include: