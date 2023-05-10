The first is to remember to give yourself the occasional pat on the back. If no one else is there being your cheerleader and telling you that you are doing ok, then make sure you do it for yourself. Write a little list at the end of the day of any steps you have taken in any direction on anything. You may not have found a way to climb out of the swamp yet, but you are still going. It may be that today you have done some washing, taken the children to school or picked up the shopping. Small things in the grand scheme of things, but all necessary to keep your own particular world turning from one day to the next.