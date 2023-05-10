GIVE yourself a pat on the back:
One of the words people very commonly use to describe the way they feel these days is overwhelmed. It can easily feel as though there is just too much to contend with. That might be because of a particular situation or project at work, or it might just be that taken together, everything in life is getting on top of you.
It can sometimes feel as though you are in the middle of a big swamp somewhere and you can’t see a way of getting back to dry land. Of course, what we would all like at times like this is that little angel perched on our shoulder reminding us that we will get through all these challenges and that everything will be ok. However, for the times when that angel appears to be silent, there are still a couple of things you can do to help you get through.
The first is to remember to give yourself the occasional pat on the back. If no one else is there being your cheerleader and telling you that you are doing ok, then make sure you do it for yourself. Write a little list at the end of the day of any steps you have taken in any direction on anything. You may not have found a way to climb out of the swamp yet, but you are still going. It may be that today you have done some washing, taken the children to school or picked up the shopping. Small things in the grand scheme of things, but all necessary to keep your own particular world turning from one day to the next.
You may have cheered up a friend or done someone a good turn. Again, remind yourself of these things. In my own life I had a fairly frustrating day yesterday including a six hour drive in the rain from one end of the country to the other. However en route I managed to help a lost lamb wandering by the side of the motorway get back to the field where he belonged. A small achievement perhaps, which certainly hasn’t taken away the bigger challenges in life, but still one that gave me the tiniest smile of satisfaction at the end of a long day.
Another helpful tip can be to decide not to decide – at least for the moment. When you are faced with a big decision, like Should I stay in this relationship? Should I move house? Should I look for a new job?.... questions like that can also feel overwhelming. Remember though, that when we can’t see a clear way forward, it is just as valid to make a conscious decision not to decide for the moment – until you have more information or things have become a little clearer.
We sometimes beat ourselves up unnecessarily for not being decisive, when actually the best course of action is to wait a little bit first. Sometimes deciding not to decide can feel like a huge relief in a high-pressured situation. And lastly, when things feel overwhelming, make sure you don’t ignore your own needs. Take some time to look after yourself. Not everyone has someone in their lives who is going to notice that they might feel a little overwhelmed and offer to support in some way.
So don’t wait for someone else to do it. Ask yourself what you need right now and then make sure you listen and follow your own instincts.
Life can feel extremely tricky at times with no clear way forward in sight. But a way will emerge eventually – keep believing that the tunnel exists and so does the light at the end of it!