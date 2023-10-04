They said “It does not matter what you believe as long as you are sincere”. But is this statement correct? Is it enough to be sincere, but perhaps sincerely wrong?
Some would have us believe that all the world religions and belief systems are like spokes on a wheel with God in the centre and we come to him our own way. But can every religion/ faith/ belief/ be right?
Clearly not, common sense would tell us some religious groups are in it for the money, their leaders are power hungry, perhaps immoral, seeking fame or prestige and are clearly not genuine.
Some teach things which are completely unbiblical and twist God’s word to suit their own beliefs.
Many have their own thoughts, beliefs, ideas on how to approach God, but who is right?
God tells us there is only one way to approach him. Jesus said, “I am the way, the truth, the life no one comes onto the father but by me”.
We sinful people cannot approach Holy God the creator of this universe any way we like. We need God’s appointed mediator Jesus who died for all the sin/wrong things we have done.
Jesus willingly died for us by being nailed to a cross facing horrendous suffering so we can be forgiven and be in a right relationship with God.
Who do we believe? Jesus who loved us enough to die for us or someone else.
We need to come to God his appointed way, through faith in Jesus alone by being genuinely sorry for our sin and asking him to forgive us. Then read the Bible to learn more about God and his amazing plan for our life.
It is all about a personal relationship with Jesus not religion.
Nigel Wilson
Superintendant,
Okehampton
South West Faith Mission