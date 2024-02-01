The writer of these verses celebrated this eternal truth, whilst warning Christians not to take their eyes off their Lord and Saviour by turning to false teaching. What did he mean ? Well, there are many who claim that there are other ways to connect with God, be spiritually renewed, and find eternal happiness. In this way Christianity becomes just one way among many to reach our ultimate goal. The Bible tells us quite clearly that this is not the case. Only Jesus Christ has the power to forgive sins, restore us to our Creator, and transform our dysfunctional lives.