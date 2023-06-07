Most of our human brains are naturally wired for trivial and frivolous entertainment. This is the reason some silly content goes viral on social media while the serious and important content goes unnoticed. In a democratic society such as ours, it is an important duty of every citizen to get involved in sensible political process. It is the responsibility of the state to ensure that the mass media is not flooded with frivolous matters at the expense of important and responsible content. I think there is a lot of truth in what our previous Indian President A P J Abdul Kalam said, “If democracy needs to maintain overall prosperity, peace and happiness, it needs to train people in responsible political engagement which in turn becomes an important part of the entertainment schedule”.