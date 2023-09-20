I may not often be rendered speechless, but watching the reports from Morocco and Libya and seeing the devastation that has left so many dead, injured and homeless has caused me to pray “Why O God has this happened?”
There is a psalm in the Bible that says “But you, O LORD, do not be far away! O my help, come quickly to my aid!”. Many in those countries are echoing that prayer for themselves in whatever faith they hold dear. And God does listen. Like many people we ponder why such things happen. I do not know the answer, but I would suggest that people’s response to such tragedies says much about our world. Seeing the rescue workers with their amazing sniffer dogs working tirelessly amongst the rubble seeking survivors demands my respect and my prayers, my support in whatever way I can.
The realities of these disasters must never become just another indifferent news story from far away. But it must urge us into some kind of response, whether financial, prayerful, physical or some other action.
So where is God in these situations? Is God indifferent to human suffering? Of course not. It is people’s faith in God that sustains them and gives them a deep sense of hope, even in the worst of times. I believe God is ever present with all of us, not necessarily directing every aspect of our lives, but there with us, comforting us, sharing in our lives, nudging us to do the right things, desiring us to live in such a way the benefits our communities, selflessly and sacrificially.
I believe God is there beside the dying, the injured and the homeless in Libya and Morocco, and urging those watching and witnessing, to help them.
We are one race, the human race, and too often we are divided by our personal prejudices. Let us rise above these things and simply respond to need wherever it is to be found. I am often reminding myself of Jesus’s parable of the Good Samaritan, of someone responding to another human being in pain, despite their political and social differences. Let us each become Good Samaritan.
Many blessings,
Chris
Rev Chris Jackson
Superintendent Minister
West Devon Methodists