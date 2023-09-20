There is a psalm in the Bible that says “But you, O LORD, do not be far away! O my help, come quickly to my aid!”. Many in those countries are echoing that prayer for themselves in whatever faith they hold dear. And God does listen. Like many people we ponder why such things happen. I do not know the answer, but I would suggest that people’s response to such tragedies says much about our world. Seeing the rescue workers with their amazing sniffer dogs working tirelessly amongst the rubble seeking survivors demands my respect and my prayers, my support in whatever way I can.