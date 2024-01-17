All of us in the past have made new year’s resolutions, such as I’m going to lose weight, get fit, or quit smoking. By the end of January though most of us will be back to our old ways.
All of us have great intentions as we start a new year. Others have addictions, family problems, financial difficulties. Many wish they could make a new start. We can with God’s help.
So who do we turn to in these times of difficulty? Many turn to counsellors, doctors etc which can be a great help. But have you ever considered asking God for his help?
Philippians 4 v 6,7 says:
‘Be anxious for nothing, but in everything by prayer and supplication, with thanksgiving, let your requests be made known to God, and the peace of God, which passes all understanding, will keep your hearts and minds through Christ Jesus.’
God loves each of us despite the fact we are sinners and commit acts of sin.
Romans 5v8: ‘While we were yet sinners Christ died for us.’
Jesus has died a horrendous death by being crucified taking the punishment we deserve for our sin.
Jesus said (John 10 v10):
‘I am come that you may have life, and that you may have it more abundantly. ‘
Will you admit you are not coping with life? Will you admit you have sinned, that you have made a mess of your life? Will you turn from your present lifestyle and ask God for his enabling to live as he would like?
We can all have good intentions as we start a new year but it is only with God’s strength we will succeed.
I can do all things through Christ who strengthens me. God can change us from within.
As 1Cor 5 v17 says ‘If anyone is in Christ he is a new creation.’
Nigel Wilson
Superintendent, Okehampton
South West Faith Mission