How do you judge whether a film is good or not? I suppose if you are still talking about the film a week or so after watching it, then that may be a good measure as to its impact.
Some films are of the popcorn variety, great fun, entertaining and a lovely while to spend a couple of hours with friends. Others will have a longer lasting effect on a person’s mind and heart.
I recently saw the film Oppenheimer at the local cinema in Okehampton. I would have to say that most people watching were moved in some way or another.
Some left the cinema in silence, others with a sense of anger, others in tears, it was a film that demanded that you think about the world around us and the consequences of our actions.
I was deeply impressed that the film chose to deal the complexities of choice. Most of us will never face the choices that faced Oppenheimer and his team at the close of World War 2. However, we do face choices every day, choices that not only involve ourselves but have consequences for those around us.
One of the best choices I ever made was the decision to become a disciple of Jesus Christ. That decision was not about what would benefit me personally, but it helps me live a life that hopefully is for the good of the people and communities in which I live. It is also a life that responds to the love of God on a daily basis and enables me to share that love with others. At the heart of my belief are Jesus words:
“You shall love the Lord your God with all your heart, and with all your soul, and with all your mind.’ This is the greatest and first commandment.
And a second is like it: ‘You shall love your neighbour as yourself.’ On these two commandments hang all the law and the prophets.”
Jesus chose to die in order for the whole of creation to be restored, to bring salvation to all who would receive it and to invite all people into the kingdom of heaven.
This was ultimate consequence of someone’s choice, a choice made out of love for others. Amen.
Rev Chris Jackson
Superintendent Minister
West Devon Methodist Circuit