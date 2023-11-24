Argyle followed up their fine midweek cup win over Crediton by gaining another three league points at Elburton, who had only been beaten twice before this season, writes Charlie Bond.
Okehampton were missing the injured Jamal Bokhammas and the unavailable Charlie Harrod and only had two men on the bench as a result.
The game was very even from the start and neither side were able to make any clear-cut chances on a difficult surface.
After only 20 minutes, the Okes had to rearrange their line-up when midfielder Luke Reynolds had to come off with a recurring injury. On came the returning Tyler Dawe to slot into the centre of defence with Jake Rowe moving forward into midfield.
The only goal of the first half came on 37 minutes when Luke Alden picked up a poor clearance from the Elburton ‘keeper, looked up and, seeing that the ‘keeper was still off his line, played a brilliant lob over him into the net from 30 yards.
The second half continued in a very similar vein but on 58 minutes Argyle doubled their lead.
Luke Mortimore found Alex Gray in the middle of the pitch and he played a lovely ball forward to Dan Koita to outpace the defence and fire home into the bottom corner of the net.
Elburton then made a determined effort to get back into the game and pushed the Okes back and only determined defending and good goalkeeping kept them out with Adam Hill looking outstanding in the middle of the defence and Mike Searle very sound in goal.
In the closing minutes, Okehampton went down to 10 men when Tyler Dawe was dismissed for a hotly disputed second yellow card, but the defence held out to keep a clean sheet.
Adam Hill was deservedly awarded Okehampton’s man of the match award.
Next Saturday, Okehampton are at home to league leaders Ivybridge Town with a 3pm kick-off.