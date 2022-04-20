Argyle squeeze out another three points

South West Peninsular League Premier Division East

Okehampton Argyle 1

Crediton 0

Okehampton did not play at all well in this game and although it was a difficult surface that made the ball bobble, Crediton played it better.

The visitors certainly belied their lowly league position and it was down to a series of great saves by keeper Aaron Dearing that Okey took all three points.

They were still missing Ryan Davies with a persistent knee injury and Danny Bell was on the bench carrying an injury as well.

Dan Butler moved out to left back and Scott Sanders slotted into the centre-back position. Argyle had a strong bench with Brad Ausden, Jack Rawlings and Jamal Bokhammas available alongside Bell.

The game was very even throughout and Crediton’s strong physical defenders and a bouncing ball stopped Argyle playing their usual fast passing game on the ground and when the ball was played in the air the visiting defenders tended to have the upper hand.

However on 23 minutes, Jake Rowe sent a shot in from the edge of the box which the visiting keeper could only parry and Dan Butler following up crashed the ball home into the roof of the net for a 1 – 0 lead. This didn’t however settle the Okes down and as half-time approached the initiative went back to Crediton. In fact with a minute to go till half-time, Okey keeper Aaron Dearing pulled off a series of three miraculous saves to keep Argyle in the lead.

The second half continued in exactly the same manner and the game could have gone either way. An injury to speedy and skilful Okehampton forward Ben Bickle saw him have to come off and Brad Ausden replaced him. Later on, Jake Rowe took a knock and Jack Rawlings came on and worked hard in mid-field, but there was no further score, although it took another great save from Dearing near the end of the game to keep Okehampton in front.

Undoubtedly man of the match was Aaron Dearing and he was awarded this accolade by match sponsors WSM Property Group and the best of the outfield players was Dan Butler.

On Saturday, April 23, Okehampton should have played Ottery St Mary at Simmons Park but the visitors were unable to raise a side. Argyle have been awarded the game and all three points and Ottery penalised by three points but this did not help Okey’s goal difference.

When the race for second and third between Brixham and Okehampton may well come down to goal difference and when other clubs have been chalking up very high scores against Ottery (some in double figures), this was a bit disappointing.