THE season ended with a high for the young players at Tavistock Rugby Club with an awards night.
The Tavistock Rugby Club’s Minis and Juniors Presentation Day took place on Sunday, May 12.
Jo Tracey, from the club said it was ‘’’’an incredible end to a season”.
“What fun we had celebrating awards and accolades. If only we could name them all. Our U6s have finished their first training season ready to start tag games next season. Those notorious U8 ‘Mud Monsters’ have ditched their tags ready for first contact and all we can say is good luck to their opposition. Our U11s had a storming season and graduating our four U11s Girls to train with our newly formed girls’ team. Watch this space, they will be in excellent company and those girls are on fire!”
The club’s teen teams have also had a brilliant season, she said.
“If the U14s are any indication then 24-25 will be their season. Which leaves us with our U15s and U16s; what a cracking set of players. U15s Team are a shining example to the younger ages for perseverance, determination and true team spirit, under Ed’s tutelage they are going to have a lot of fun. And what can we put in print about our graduating U16s? A team of legends, every last one! You cannot be around this team without chuckling, we can’t wait to see you in colts and seniors boys! Finally, to everyone that makes this club what it is – thank you! Go Moorlanders! See you pitchside in September welcoming returning and new members – contact [email protected] to find out more.”