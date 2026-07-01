NORTH Tawton Bowling Club held a very successful and enjoyable President's Day.
This is the second year of office for President Jan Summers and she organised a marvellous day, including fun bowls and a high tea for 48 members and their families.
They have welcomed eight new members to the club this season- they are keen to increase this and would encourage anyone at all interested in the sport to make contact with the club.
Competitions for internal cups and the wider participation in league and shield matches throughout Devon are making for a busy season.
The club are extremely proud to announce a three-year sponsorship agreement with ARLA, the North Tawton-based cheese producer.
This will be extremely beneficial to the club and their goals in a new community partnership. The club are also very fortunate for their ongoing partnership with Smart Drainage and the sponsorship for the Pub Challenge Day.
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