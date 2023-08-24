BRIDESTOWE are heading for the A Division as a title-winning team after clinching the B Division crown with a 24-run win over Chudleigh in a low-scoring affair.
However, getting there and staying there could be two different things as Bridestowe have been warned their lack of a youth section could prove costly.
The England & Wales Cricket Board wants all clubs in the Premier and A Divisions to run at least three hard-ball teams at under-15 level and below next season. Any club that is not compliant could be demoted to the B Division for the 2025 season.
A league spokesman said Bridestowe will be given a deadline to comply, or face the prospect of going back where they came from, irrespective of their final league position.
Tom Fogerty (19) and Tom Pengelly (18) were the only batsmen to reach double-digits for Bridestowe in a woeful total if 87 all out. There were 23 extras, which proved very valuable in the final adding-up.
Luke Quaintance (4-20) had four of the first six Bridestowe wickets to fall. Harrison May and Kam Singh had two either side.
Chudleigh were all out for 63 in reply with a scorebook that resembled a piece of binary coding as it was largely noughts and ones! The exceptions were Matt Heather (22) and May (13).
Pengelly with four Chudleigh wickets at a cost of just 12 runs had a strong case for man of the match. Dan Fogerty and Charlie Nielson claimed two wickets each.