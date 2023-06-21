This week has been a full events calendar with runners travelling far and wide to compete, writes Anne Binns.
There was some great running by all and some incredible results at the Summer Solstice Fell Race.
Individual results were as follows:
Chris Turner - 10th, 40:42.4; Tom Poland - 11th, 40:59.2 (second M40); Rob Hicks - 21st, 42:33.9; Joseph Lane - 27th, 44:14.8; Charlie Temperley - 31st, 45:03.2; Joanne Page - 47:42.7 (fourth female); Ian Ripper - 49:13.6 (second M60); Daniel Heggs - 50:08.6 (third M60); Claire Watkins - 50:43.1 (first F50); Karen King - 1:01:23.6.
There was a good turnout from the Juniors too. Our younger juniors ran 2km, the older two ran 4km with some route choice thrown in.
Great racing by all. They are pushing each other and individually getting stronger, better at making decisions on the course and still clearly enjoying the opportunity.
Aiden and Kiera Spinney represented Devon in the Junior English Fell Running Championships.
As you would expect, it was an extremely competitive field and so though they were not up in the placings, they ran well and gave a good account of themselves.
High-flyer Luke Stannus achieved seventh place in his category and is one to watch as he is going from strength to strength.
While Aiden and Kiera Spinney were earning their Devon stripes, six other Juniors were a little closer to home.
A hot day and a hilly course made for a testing run at the Burrator Horseshoe, which is part of the Meavy Oak Fair, last weekend. A record 35 youngsters toed the line.
A splash through the ford and a village green finish in front of the mass of visitors added to the enjoyment.
In the senior race a very successful day was had by all the ORC runners. Out of a field of 113 runners results were as follows:
15th - Tom Poland, 49:36; 20th - Joseph Lane, 53:45; 22nd - Charlie Temperley, 54:06; 32nd - Claire Watkins, 57:36 (first female); 34th - Stanley Wood, 58:12 (first MU17).
Tom Poland, Joseph Lane, Charlie Temperley and Stanley Wood won the men’s team prize.
In other ORC news, runners took off to the North Devon AONB trail marathon.
Described as the toughest but most beautiful, this starts in the stunning village of Woolacombe and takes runners over the North Devon coast with over 3800ft+ elevation. The race is a fundraiser for the North Devon Hospice.
Congratulations go to Joanne Page who completed the race in 4:17:24 to take the prize for first female.
Across the pond, Will Seviour and Hannah Susorney took on a five-ish-kilometre trail race in Marquette, Michigan, USA.
The race was very low key and the entry got them bratwurst, burgers and cake at the finish line. The biting flies and mosquitos kept them moving quickly.
Meanwhile, ORCs Mervyn Rice and daughter Jenny travelled to the Lake District to run the Short Buttermere Horseshoe (14 miles).
This race is run in memory of Darren Holloway who was a Pennine fell runner. Despite its name it is one of the toughest Lakeland races.
They completed the course in approximately four hours and 25 minutes.
Stephen Sincock travelled to Somerset last Sunday to run the Martock 10K, a one-lap route on quiet country roads.
Despite an early 9am start, it was already very warm and humid, with the sun breaking out at times to increase the temperature further.
He achieved a great time of 39:33, first MV60 and new MV60 club record.