Needing 201 to win, Belstone soon lost Richard Drake. Ryan Dennis took his league aggregate to 632 runs with 21 and James Ewen played a solid knock of 22 but three quick wickets for Fardin Kibria reduced the visitors to 49 for four. The innings was stabilised as skipper Matt Dennis and Sam Ewen added 64, but when Ewen was caught by Kibria off Dan Lessiter for 43, the match was back in the balance, however it was at this point that it started raining. The game was abandoned with the visitors on 114 for five which meant that Belstone won.