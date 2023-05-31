Joe and Kirsteen were both running the DD for the first time on Saturday. Race Director Liz Barnett said: ‘It was incredible to see a newcomer to the DD win the race, especially when you consider Joe is our youngest-ever winner. With Kirsteen, another DD newcomer, smashing the ladies’ course record, it was certainly a race to remember. Joe and Kirsteen’s youthful energy and dedication promise much for the future of ultra running. I have great admiration for anyone who takes on the DD, even more so this year with the weather being so hot.’