DOZENS of Santas, large and small, took to the streets of North Tawton on Sunday morning, December 17 to help raise funds for the local Primary school in its first ever Santa Dash.
Before setting off from the school everyone had a warm-up session with Amy Paddon, personal trainer, who works in Okehampton but lives in North Tawton.
They were set off by Evie Compton who had organised this first Santa Dash for the Friends of North Tawton School (FONTS) and started the dash from the school gates.
Their route took them to Strawberry Fields, across the roundabout into Moor View, the Park, Butts Way, Gostwyck Close, Barkers Way, Fore Street, the Town and up Exeter Street to finish at the school.
There they found tea, coffee and mince pies available. First home had only taken 10 minutes or so, with everyone back within half-an-hour, even the toddlers.
This was not a race and all the runners received a medal. There were marshals at the various road crossings.