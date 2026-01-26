GREG Fisilau’s relentless rise has been rubber-stamped with a first senior England call-up, the Exeter Chiefs back-rower named in Steve Borthwick’s squad for the 2026 Guinness Six Nations after a statement season so far in the Gallagher Premiership.
The 22-year-old is one of three uncapped players selected and lines up alongside club-mates Henry Slade and Immanuel Feyi-Waboso in the England camp, a clear nod to Exeter’s resurgence.
His selection follows months of punishing carries, high work-rate and growing influence in the Chiefs’ pack, where he has emerged as a driving force for Rob Baxter’s side.
Borthwick left little doubt about why Fisilau – who has represented England at age group and A level – had forced his way into the squad.
“Greg possesses phenomenal work-rate,” said Borthwick. “When you watch any sport and you see a player who seems to have an engine that keeps going and going, that’s Greg.
“That’s the way he has been playing for Exeter – and Exeter have been playing so well this season – so he has earned this call-up. He is an exceptional ball-carrier, he has great hands and he links play very well. Also, he gives us more cover at No.8, but he can play in other positions across that back row. A very talented, athletic rugby player.”
England view Fisilau as a powerful, mobile option at the base of the scrum, adding depth alongside Ben Earl and Chandler Cunningham-South as injuries disrupt Borthwick’s back-row plans.
The call-up completes a strong international showing for Exeter. Club captain Dafydd Jenkins has been named in Wales’ Six Nations squad, while Stephen Varney and Andrea Zambonin will represent Italy, underlining the breadth of talent currently flowing from Sandy Park.
England open their Six Nations campaign against Wales in February. For Fisilau, it is the next step in a rapid ascent – and a chance to turn Premiership impact into Test-level authority.
