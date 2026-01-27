EXETER Chiefs centre Will Rigg will become the third Chiefs player to head to the North East after agreeing a move to Newcastle Red Bulls for the 2026/27 season.
Rigg will follow current Exeter teammates Josh Hodge and Rusi Tuima in making the switch to the Gallagher Premiership club at the end of the current campaign, continuing a growing Exeter-to-Newcastle link.
The 25-year-old has made 29 appearances in all competitions for the Chiefs since joining the club part way through the 2023/24 season, scoring 10 tries. He made his Exeter debut against Newcastle, the club he will join next summer.
Rigg said he was grateful for his time in Devon but believes the move comes at the right moment in his career.
“I’d like to thank the club for the opportunities it has given me to play at the highest level,” he said. “Playing with and against some of the best players in the world has been amazing and I’ll always be grateful for that.
“The timing is right for me to move on and explore an exciting new project. I believe this move is the right step for my rugby development and I’m excited for what comes next.”
He also paid tribute to the Exeter supporters and his teammates, adding: “Through the highs and lows, the fans have always stuck by us. To the lads, thanks for all the memories on and off the pitch. We aren’t done yet and I’m hopeful of making a positive contribution for the rest of the season.”
Rigg joined Exeter after agreeing an early release from Coventry Rugby, where he was a standout performer in the Championship. He made 31 appearances for Coventry and earned a place in the 2022/23 Championship Team of the Season.
Prior to that, he was part of the BUCS Super Rugby set-up at Cardiff Met University. Rigg will remain part of the Chiefs squad for the remainder of the season before linking up with Newcastle in the summer.
