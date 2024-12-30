LAST year Okehampton Rugby Club hosted a Christmas Rugby match in memory of North Tawton Rugby Club and Okehampton Rugby Club’s dear friend Gary Sizmur.
This year the match was held at North Tawton Rugby Club on Saturday, December 28 and it also remembered two other people recently lost, Andrew Fishleigh and Liam Shears.
Before kick off the players from North Tawton Rugby Club, Okehampton Rugby Club and Bridestowe Cricket Club led a minutes' applause in memory of all three.
The crowd of about 200 people also took part in the applause.
The mixed teams played a 15-a-side game and were afforded a very entertaining game.
The home side won by 22 to the visitors 15.
Following the match there was live music from Vicious Kitten from 6pm to 9pm.
Donations and a raffle raised several hundreds of pounds for The Wellbeing Cafe in Okehampton.