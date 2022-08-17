FOOTBALL: Injury-hit Okehampton go down 3-0 at home to Ivybridge Town
Okehampton were outclassed by league leaders Ivybridge on Saturday and suffered their second defeat of the season.
They were missing several regulars with injury and had to give a first full game of the season to both Dale Chadwick and Brad Ausden and the rearranged back four looked uncomfortable in the centre of defence all afternoon.
Centre-back Jamal Bokhammas also had to be substituted shortly after the kick-off and Ivybridge took the lead with a tremendous strike from 30 yards after only five minutes.
Okehampton fought hard to try to get back into the game and created some good chances but things fell apart in the second half when outstanding midfielder Luke Reynolds had to be taken off injured after a heavy tackle.
Ivybridge went on to add two further goals and ran out convincing winners. With all their current injury problems, Argyle are looking a shadow of the team they were last season and in the pre-season friendlies.
On the previous Tuesday evening, Okehampton suffered their first defeat of the season – 2-0 away to Newton Abbot Spurs. It’s always a difficult fixture for the club and Okehampton were punished for not taking their chances in the first half.
Next Saturday, Okehampton are at home to Plymouth Marjon with a 3pm kick-off.
l Meanwhile on Saturday, Callington Town earned their first Peninsula Premier West win of the season in emphatic style by beating Camelford 5-1 at Ginsters Marsh.
Bentley Alcantara (2), Joe Carey, Jack Tribble and substitute Ian Thomas got the goals for Shaun Vincent’s men.
