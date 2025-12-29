TWELVE months ago, Exeter Chiefs were in crisis.
Rock bottom in the Gallagher Premiership, Rob Baxter’s side scraped through a miserable season, with a post-Christmas win over Gloucester providing a rare glimmer of hope.
It was a momentary lift in a year defined by struggle, but it would prove to be the catalyst for one of the most remarkable turnarounds in English rugby.
Since that low point, the Chiefs have reinvented themselves. Strategic changes on and off the field, combined with renewed confidence and tactical evolution, have transformed Sandy Park back into a fortress. No longer just survivors, the Chiefs are now a dominant force, threatening both domestically and in Europe.
Sunday’s 2025 finale against Leicester Tigers highlighted how far the team has come. Victory not only maintained their impressive run of form, but positioned them in second spot in the Gallagher Premiership as they head into the New Year.
Indeed, had prop Will Goodrick-Clarke bagged a fourth try in the dying seconds, that statistic would have looked even better, as the Chiefs would be sitting top of the pile.
In the end, it mattered not as attack coach Dave Walder explained post-game.
“This morning if you’d offered us a win, we’d have taken it. But I think deep down we’re a little bit disappointed with our accuracy and not to score ourselves an extra bonus point,” Walder said.
“At the same time that’s a sign of where we’ve come from and where we are at the moment. We’re not too focused on where we are in the league, it’s about the process. The boys are working hard and have a great attitude and defence. We’re in a really positive place.”
Man of the match Greg Fisilau set the Chiefs on their victory path, claiming the first of two first half tries for the hosts, the other coming from Campbell Ridl.
Leicester lock Cameron Henderson cut the deficit to seven at the turn, before the Chiefs extended their lead in the second period with a penalty from Henry Slade, then a converted Stephen Varney score.
A penalty from visiting fly-half Billy Searle kept the Tigers honest, but despite heavy pressure late on from the Devonians, the Chiefs were unable to add the all-important fourth try.
At the heart of the fight was all-action No.8 Fisilau, whose displays continue to impress. It’s little wonder that many are predicting the young forward for future greatness, as well as a possible senior call-up for England.
Steve Borthwick has an abundance of riches at his disposal in the back-row, but even he cannot ignore the growing claims of the Exeter man.
Walder added: “I love working with Greg. He’s got everything you’d want from a back-rower. He’s physical, he’s abrasive, very game-smart, but he’s also got lovely soft skills,” Walder said.
“He’s playing very well at the moment. If he keeps playing like that, I’d imagine England can’t ignore him, but you’d have to ask them that question.”
Chiefs: O Woodburn; I Feyi-Waboso, H Slade, W Rigg (W Haydon-Wood 73), C Ridl; H Skinner, S Varney; S Sio (W Goodrick-Clarke 58), J Dweba (J Yeandle 58), B Tchumbadze (J Roots 69); D Jenkins (c), A Zambonin (R Tuima 69); T Hooper (K James 60), E Roots, G Fisilau. Replacements (not used): C Chapman, D John.
Yellow Card: Tuima
Tigers: F Steward; A Radwan, I Perese (G Hamer-Webb 60), S Kata (O Bailey 35), O Hassell-Collins; B Searle, T Whiteley (J van Poortvliet 32); N Smith (T Haffar 63), J Blamire (F Theobald-Thomas 73), J Heyes (W Hurd 50); C Henderson, O Chessum (c); J Moro, T Reffell (S Williams 39), O Cracknell (J Thompson 50).
Yellow Cards: Williams, Searle
Referee: A Woodthorpe
Attendance: 15,000
