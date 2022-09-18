Football: Okes lose to Weston-super-Mare

Weston came increasingly into the game, although it was still nip and tuck. Okes saw errors of the handling and decision types creep in, which again stopped several promising forays. Then with just over 10 minutes remaining they struck for their second try of the afternoon. Oke number eight Saul Holliday broke powerfully from midfield and offloaded just short, but it was knocked forward by a home hand. From the resultant scrum Okes went right before a long miss pass found Cole Pengelly in the open and he dotted down for his brace. Fogerty pulled the conversion, but it set up a tense last 10 minutes.