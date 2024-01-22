SATURDAY, January 20 saw Sandford AFC First team travel to Simmonds Park, Okehampton, to take on Okehampton Seconds in a Devon and Exeter Premier League match.
On a cold afternoon the pitch had thawed on top but was hard as concrete underneath making stopping a bit of a lottery, even the referee found it hard to stand up.
From the kick-off, Okehampton, playing down the slope, went on the attack and after 12 minutes, a through ball caught them offside.
On 15 minutes the "ford" forced their first corner of the match.
The ball came across a Sandford player who shot a goal-bound effort but it was unfortunately blocked by a team mate.
As the match progressed conditions under foot became more and more difficult and a minute later the referee went flying.
On 21 minutes, Sandford keeper Jeb Mussel was called upon to make a reaction save with his foot.
On 26 minutes a Sandford through ball found Owen Gregory but his shot was saved by the keeper.
A minute later a dreadful mistake at the heart of the "ford" defence led to the Okehampton centre-forward running through and putting his side into the lead, 1-0.
The game flowed back and forward with chances at both ends.
Unfortunately, on 35 minutes, another bad mistake on the edge of the Sandford penalty box led to Okehampton increasing their lead, 2-0.
Half-time arrived and it was 2-0 to Okehampton.
The second half started with Sandford playing down the slope the pitch which was becoming more and more slippery.
Sandford had their chances but none worked out.
Then, on 48 minutes, another through ball caught the Sandford defence out and keeper Jeb stood no chance, 3-0 to Okehampton. On 50 minutes a Sandford attack led to the ball hitting the Okehampton post only to be scooped away by the keeper.
I must mention young keeper Jeb who made a couple of flying saves, brilliant Jeb keep it up.
On 58 minutes another mistake led to the Okehampton centre forward scoring his fourth of the game.
Then, on 73 minutes, a glimmer of hope after a goalmouth scramble saw Sandford’s midfielder Levi Burt on-hand to force the ball home.
Sandford were now beginning to get to grips with things and Tudor Morgan-Hugget went close.
Then, late in the game, substitute Greg Mildon scored his second goal in three matches, well done to him, 4-2 to Okehampton.
It was too little, too late, Sandford slipped to their second defeat in a row.
Hopefully we can turn it around.
On Saturday the First Team are home to Crediton United Seconds, kick-off 2.15pm.
Please come along and support your local team.
Unfortunately the Seconds Home match at the George V Playing Field had to be postponed because the ground was frozen.
This Saturday the Seconds are away to Axmouth, kick-off 2.15pm.
A J H