NEW Plymouth Argyle head coach Tom Cleverley has spoken of his delight after landing striker Owen Oseni for an undisclosed fee.
The 22-year-old forward, who joins from St Mirren, has signed a three-year contract with the club.
Irish-born Oseni made his debut for Waterford, before moving over to England to join Derby County’s Academy. Whilst with the Rams, he had loan spells with Nuneaton Borough and Rushall Olympic, and then moved to Gateshead in the summer of 2024.
Oseni scored freely in the National League, bagging 13 goals in 24 games, before a move to St Mirren in January. He found minutes hard to come by north of the border, but finished the season still in the top 20 goalscorers in the National League, having only played half of the campaign.
Cleverley said: “It’s great to have Owen with us. His form with Gateshead shows he is a player who knows where the goal is. He scored a variety of goals for them and is still at an age where he has a lot of potential for improvement. We think being with us at Argyle gives us a great opportunity to develop him as a player.”
Head of Football Operations David Fox added: “It is important we put together a portfolio of forwards with a range of attributes. Our data shows Owen offers an exceptional physical output – he is strong, quick and powerful.
“We’ll always look to add people who we feel will suit our style of play – and Owen will do that. We are also bringing him in with an eye to how we can improve the qualities he already has. I look forward to watching him grow in a green shirt.”
Whilst Oseni finds himself coming into Home Park, the League One outfit have seen three confirmed departures.
Michael Baidoo has signed for Umm Salal SC, a side in the Qatari Stars League, on loan for the upcoming season.
Baidoo, 26, joined Argyle from Swedish side Elfsborg in January for a then club record fee of around £1.5 million, making made 13 appearances during last season, five of which were starts.
Meanwhile, Nathanael Ogbeta has joined Barnsley on a season-long loan. The 24-year-old left-back joined Argyle last summer as a free agent, and made 20 appearances, nine as a substitute.
Also exiting the club, having failed to take up the offer of a new contract with the Pilgrims, is forward Mustpha Bundu.
Posting a message on Instagram following the news he had signed for German 2. Bundesliga side Hannover 96 on a contract until the summer of 2028, the Sierra Leone striker said: “My time at Argyle has come to an end. It has been an absolute pleasure to play for the club, city and you fans. I just want to thank everyone I have had the pleasure to work with at this amazing club.
“The last two years has been with a lot of ups and downs, but it has also been with some memorable results and games. Games and results I will cherish for the rest of my life and I’m very proud to have been part of it all.
“I would like to wish the club all the best for the future. I will be following your journey throughout the next years and hopefully the club will be back where it belongs.”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.