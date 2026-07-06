PLYMOUTH Argyle striker Bim Pepple is attracting significant transfer interest from across Europe and North America after an impressive first season at Home Park.
Reports say Championship sides Bolton Wanderers and Sheffield United are monitoring the 23-year-old alongside Danish champions AGF Aarhus and several MLS clubs.
AGF Aarhus are understood to be leading the race after securing a place in Champions League qualifying rounds against Lech Poznan.
Pepple scored 18 goals in all competitions last season earning a Canada call-up in March – although he did not make his international debut against Iceland or Tunisia.
He was signed from Luton Town for an initial £250,000 fee and that could rise to £600,000. He does, however, have a release clause with three years remaining on his contract.
Despite an expected £10.6 million operating loss, head coach Tom Cleverley says there is no pressure to sell.
“There has never ever been any pressure to sell,” he said. “Like any club probably outside the Champions’ League, there is a number that would be discussed. But there is no pressure to sell anyone in the squad and that has been made very clear to me by Simon Hallett (Argyle's owner and chairman) and Paul Berne (the club's chief executive officer) from the end of the season.”
Pepple is currently in Spain with the rest of the Argyle squad as they continue their pre-season programme. Cleverley’s side have warm-up friendlies against Plymouth Parkway (July 11), Bath City (July 18), Torquay United (July 21), Truro City (July 25), Bristol City (Aug 1) and Tavistock (Aug 4).
Meanwhile Argyle’s Carabao Cup first round tie against Exeter City has been confirmed for Monday, August 10 kicking off at 8pm live on Sky Sports.
The Devon derby will be played under the lights at Home Park with ticket details to follow. They open up in League One with the visit of Stockport County on August 15.
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