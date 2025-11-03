PLYMOUTH Argyle’s problems are no overnight fix – that was the sobering message from head coach Tom Cleverley after his side’s dismal 2-0 FA Cup defeat at Wycombe Wanderers plunged the Pilgrims deeper into crisis.
Cleverley cut a deflated figure as he faced the media following Saturday’s first-round exit at Adams Park, where a second-half brace from Cauley Woodrow condemned Argyle to their fourth consecutive defeat in all competitions.
The result capped off a miserable run that has left the club reeling both on and off the pitch.
“This isn’t an overnight fix, let me tell you that for absolute sure,” Cleverley warned bluntly after the match. “This is not a magic wand moment. This is a long, hard, painful road that will take months, will take transfer windows – and I’m willing to roll my sleeves up and be part of that.”
For supporters who travelled the long miles to Buckinghamshire, those words may have done little to ease the sting. Video footage shared online showed angry scenes at full-time, as goalkeeper Conor Hazard and striker Lorent Tolaj approached the away end to face a furious travelling contingent. The pair were eventually pulled away by team-mates as tensions boiled over – a vivid image of the frustration gripping the fanbase.
Cleverley didn’t shy away from the criticism, describing the display as “hugely disappointing” and admitting his side had failed to show either the quality or the mentality needed to compete.
“We wanted a reaction from our last three league games, we needed a reaction, and I think we were nowhere near it in any aspect,” he admitted. “Today we were to a man well beaten. I thought we competed on Tuesday (a 2-0 defeat at Mansfield Town), and we competed today, but physically not at the profile of our opposition.
“We didn’t show any confidence on the ball, we didn’t show any good technique. I’ve really focused recently on a defensive perspective, but today from a quality perspective, we were so far off the level.”
The former England midfielder, who took over at Home Park in the summer following Argyle’s relegation from the Championship, now faces a major rebuilding job. The Pilgrims sit in the League One relegation zone and have yet to register a win from a losing position all season.
“We’ve not dealt with disappointment well,” he said. “There’s a hangover from two years of losing a lot of football matches. When we go behind, there seems to be an acceptance of that. It’s a mentality we need to change.”
Cleverley had previously emphasised defensive solidity as the foundation for Argyle’s recovery, but even that appeared fragile at Adams Park. After a cagey first half in which Argyle offered little going forward, Wycombe seized control after the break. Once Woodrow converted a penalty to make it 1-0, the visitors looked a beaten side long before the final whistle.
“We shot ourselves in the foot,” added Cleverley. “We didn’t look confident or clean enough. After the penalty goes in, we looked like a team who’s not picked up anything from a losing position this season.”
Despite growing discontent, the 36-year-old retains the backing of the club’s board, who reaffirmed their support last week. But with results worsening and the mood around Home Park darkening, Cleverley knows that patience will be tested.
