Post-game, Cleverley reflected on his side’s performance, saying: “I think if we start dissecting that game it's just lack of conviction in our defensive work really. If you look at all three goals we conceded today, the first one we have dangled a leg at, the second one we have not contested any duels aerially and ended up clearing half-heartedly to the edge of the box, and then the third one is lack of conviction when it just needs someone to take control of that situation and deal with a routine long ball.