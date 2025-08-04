TOM Cleverley, newly appointed head coach of Plymouth Argyle, pointed to a lack of defensive conviction as the key factor behind his side’s 3-1 defeat to Barnsley on the opening day of the Sky Bet League One season.
In his first competitive match at the helm, Cleverley admitted his team showed promise in attack but were ultimately undone by defensive lapses that allowed the visitors to take control and leave Home Park with all three points.
Summer signing Caleb Watts appeared to have given the Pilgrims a dream start when he netted after just five minutes, but an infringement from team-mate Bradley Ibrahim in the build-up saw his effort chalked off.
Barnsley duly made the most of the let-off to take the lead shortly after when Argyle debutant Brendan Wiredu deflected Davis Keillor-Dunn’s curling free-kick into his own net.
Watts threatened again for the hosts with a long-range effort, before Barnsley profited on some more poor defending from Wiredu and Victor Palsson, this time allowing Adam Phillips to volley his side into a two-goal lead.
Former Exeter City forward Watts continued to impress for Cleverley’s side and his efforts were finally rewarded when he pulled a goal back early in the second half with a volley from close range.
More controversy followed on the hour mark when the visitors had Jack Shepherd sent off for a second yellow card, but despite pushing hard with the numerical advantage, Argyle were unable to find the equaliser they craved.
Instead, it was Barnsley who sealed the points late on when Keillor-Dunn pounced on a mistake from Kornel Szucs to slot the ball past Luca Ashby-Hammond.
Post-game, Cleverley reflected on his side’s performance, saying: “I think if we start dissecting that game it's just lack of conviction in our defensive work really. If you look at all three goals we conceded today, the first one we have dangled a leg at, the second one we have not contested any duels aerially and ended up clearing half-heartedly to the edge of the box, and then the third one is lack of conviction when it just needs someone to take control of that situation and deal with a routine long ball.
"I think Barnsley will be very thankful for the gifts they received today and if there is something we need to work on in the week it will certainly be defending with a little bit more conviction than we did today."
With Argyle still hunting for a replacement to fill the void left by Ryan Hardie, who joined Championship outfit Wrexham in the close season, Cleverley had praise for the way in which Watts stepped up to fill the role of makeshift striker.
“We know we are lacking that starting centre-forward at the minute but I thought Caleb Watts was our shining star,” added Cleverley. “He was excellent in that role so I can't make any excuses for that. I thought our number nine did excellent today.
“We have got a lot of young attacking talent to come off the bench, with Freddie (Issaka), with Tegan (Finn), a bit more experience with Pato (Jamie Paterson) coming on at half-time, so we have got plenty of attacking options even though we don't have that sort of starting number nine. It's in the defensive area where we are looking a little bit light.”
