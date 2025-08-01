NEWCOMER Brendan Wiredu says he cannot wait to get started as Plymouth Argyle prepare to kick off the new Sky Bet League One campaign tomorrow (Saturday) against visiting Barnsley at Home Park (3pm).
The midfielder is one of ten new signings made by the Pilgrims this summer, joining the Devon club from League Two Fleetwood Town for a fee believed to be around £300,000.
And having played a key role in Argyle’s pre-season build-up, the 25-year-old says he and his team-mates are more than ready to hit the new season running.
“Words can’t describe, I’m itching for it to get started,” he said. “I just want to get out there and play in front of the fans. Hopefully, we can start off well.”
Argyle concluded their pre-season a week ago with a 2-0 loss against Championship outfit Bristol City, but Wiredu says he felt the expectation levels of the Green Army, even though the ground was half full.
Tomorrow, Home Park will be sold out for the league opener and Wiredu wants to give the Argyle faithful something to shout about.
“Now we’re just looking forward towards the first game, seeing what’s going to be out there,” he said. “100 per cent I know the Argyle fans are gong to push us all the way.
“I have been here [in the past] and you can’t hear yourself speak sometimes. It’s an intimidating place to come. The only way we create that is through our performances and making them have something to cheer about and get behind us because, at the end of the day, they are the 12th man.
“It’s a big club with a big fanbase and it’s something I really want to be a part of. I hope we can do something special and doing that all together is something very key for me.
“We will take every game as it comes. We know what our goals are and what we want to do. We will keep that internally, and just focus on ourselves most importantly. There is a lot of new lads here and we want to be part of a team that creates something special, a good bond between us and the fans.”
