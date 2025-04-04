TOMORROW’S championship clash between Plymouth Argyle and Norwich City is nothing short of a must-win for the Pilgrims.
With the threat of relegation looming large on the horizon, head coach Miron Muslic knows his side faces an uphill battle to secure their survival in the Sky Bet Championship.
Norwich, chasing a play-off spot, will provide a stern test at Home Park, but for Argyle the stakes couldn’t be higher. Anything less than three points could leave their fate all but out of their own hands, making it a defining moment in their season.
Looking to build on last weekend’s goalless draw at Watford, Muslic - whose side are eight points adrift of safety with seven games remaining - acknowledged the challenge facing him and his team.
“We have to win the next one, we have to win Saturday,” he said. “We have to have this desire and the heart to go outside and take this opportunity to grab the three points, then you never know.
“If we don’t manage to this then I think it’s going to be very difficult. Then I cannot be optimistic any more, but the desire is there to win this three points and then we will see.
“It can change fast, so to make this possible we will need these three points against Norwich. I think it will be an open game because they have something to play for, they will not come here to defend, they will not come here and be in a deep block.
“They will try to attack because if they can manage to grab three pints the gate is open for them to attack the play-offs. I think this will be the aim, but our desire should be way, way bigger to win this game.”
Last season, Argyle went to the last day of the season to preserve their Championship status, but this time round they find themselves in a more precarious position heading into the final weeks.
Other than long-term absentees Brendan Galloway and Maksym Talovierov, Muslic has a full squad available to him for the visit of the Canaries.